SPEARFISH – The Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission will be considering a proposal to adjust the allowance of telescopics on muzzleloaders.
The proposal initially came to the commission via the public petition process due to the limited availability of the currently allowed no magnification power scopes. The proposed change would allow the use of 1-4X or 1-6X scopes during the muzzleloader season.
To comment in person, the public hearing will be held Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. CT at the AmericInn in Chamberlain.
Comments can also be submitted online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.
To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence, and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).
