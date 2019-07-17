The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission modified the firearm and archery antelope units and adjusted firearm licenses for the 2019 and 2020 hunting seasons.
The Commission made the following changes for the firearms antelope season:
Adjusted the number of West River resident licenses from no more than 4,665 one-tag antelope licenses and no more than 300 two-tag antelope licenses to 4,235 one-tag antelope licenses and no more than 600 two-tag antelope licenses.
Adjusted the number of East River resident licenses from no more than 100 one-tag antelope licenses to 85 one-tag antelope licenses.
Modified Unit 36A (Hughes County) by removing Hyde County.
Established Unit 38A to include Buffalo, Hand and Hyde counties.
Modified Unit 50A (Mellette County) to include Todd County.
The firearms antelope hunting seasons will be:
September 28 – October 13, 2019
October 3 – October 18, 2020
The Commission added Todd County to the area where archery antelope hunting would be allowed and removed Brule County from the archery season.
The antelope archery season dates will be:
2019: August 17 – October 31, except when the prairie (firearm) antelope season is open.
2020: August 15 – October 31, except when the prairie (firearm) antelope season is open.
