The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park (GFP) Commission proposed a rule that would allow muzzleloader hunters to use 1-4x or 1-6x powered optics during the muzzleloader deer season.

The proposal originated through the Commission’s petition procedure due to the difficulty of finding a legal, 1x power scope.

To comment in person, the public hearing will be held Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. MDT at the Spearfish Holiday Inn. Individuals can submit comments online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/ or mail them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.

To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence, and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing) per HB 1006.

