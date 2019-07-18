PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed a rule that would shorten the time a trapper would have to check active traps.
The proposal originated from the Prairie Hills Audubon Society, through the Commission’s petition procedure and would give trappers 24 hours in between checking traps or snares.
The current GFP rule states “traps, including snares, must be checked prior to midnight of the second full calendar day (from the time the trap is set or last checked) east of the Missouri River and prior to midnight of the third full calendar day west of the Missouri River.”
The petition also would grant GFP the ability to allow extensions to the 24 hour check time due to unanticipated complications or emergencies. The petition also would call for a GFP staff person to release or euthanize an animal held in a trap longer than 24 hours.
To comment in person, the public hearing will be held Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. MDT at the Spearfish Holiday Inn. Individuals can submit comments online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/ or mail them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.
To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence, and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing) per HB 1006.
