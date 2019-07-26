South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is seeking comments on a draft revision of the mountain lion management plan.
All individuals interested in the management of mountain lions in South Dakota have from now through August 26, 2019, to provide suggestions and comments on the draft plan. A final draft of the revised plan is scheduled to be presented to the GFP Commission in September for their consideration.
An open house also is scheduled for August 15, 2019, from 7:00-8:30 pm MDT at the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City. This event will begin with a formal presentation followed by breakout stations for the public to interact and provide feedback to Department staff.
A draft of the revised mountain lion management plan can be found online atgfp.sd.gov/management-plans under “Plans Up for Revision”.
Written comments on the plan can be sent to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501, or emailed toLionPlan@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by August 26, 2019, and include your full name and city of residence. To request a printed copy of the draft plan, please call 605.773.3387
