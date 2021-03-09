Gift cards have become a multibillion-dollar industry, and a gift that always fits and stands up to social distancing. An in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau (BBB) finds an increase in reports of scams involving gift cards.
Payment by gift card is a common thread among many scams, including government impersonators, business email compromise frauds, tech support frauds, romance scams, fake check scams, prize/sweepstakes scams, and online sales of nonexistent vehicles.
“If you’re asked to make payment via gift card for whatever reason, you almost certainly are dealing with a scam,” said Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the BBB serving South Dakota, Nebraska, the Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa. “Gift cards don’t carry the same protections as credit or debit cards, so funds spent on gift cards are funds you cannot get back.” The BBB contact for South Dakota is Jessie Schmidt at (605) 271-2067.
Gift card payment scams are growing fast.
Typically when gift cards are requested as payment in scams, the scammer instructs the consumer to buy a gift card -- or several -- and either read the numbers on the back over the phone or send a photo of the numbers on the back.
Gift cards cannot be tracked easily and do not carry the same legal protections as credit or debit cards, making them an attractive option for scammers. While the FTC’s Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR) has extensive provisions governing telemarketing, it does not currently prohibit the use of gift cards in telemarketing.
In March 2020, Donna, a retired nurse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, received an instant message from a high school “friend.” The friend said she noticed Donna’s name on the list of winners and urged Donna to find out more. Donna was skeptical but trusted her friend, so she called “Morris Malani” of Cash Explosion.
(Donna was talked into using $550 worth of gift cards.) A call to the friend who was messaging Donna revealed that her friend’s Facebook account had been hacked, and she had not been involved in this situation. Donna filed a complaint with BBB.
Gift card payment requests are a big red flag for a scam.
- No government agency requests money through gift cards.
- Providing the numbers for a gift card is like sending cash, and the money is rarely recoverable.
- Keep the receipt when buying a gift card. Keep the physical card as well. These may help prove that the card was paid for and activated if problems arise later.
- Inspect the card carefully before buying it to be sure it has not been tampered with. Some scammers open the card to get the numbers on the back so that they can take the money when the card is later activated.
Who to contact if you are the victim of a gift card scam:
- Victims should immediately notify the issuer of the card as soon as they realize they bought gift cards and provided the numbers to scammers, or have purchased gift cards with no balance on them. There is typically a customer service number on the back of the card.
- Better Business Bureau - file a complaint with your local BBB if you lost money or report a scam online at BBB.org/scamtracker.
- Federal Trade Commission (FTC) - file a complaint online at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.
- Internet Crime Complaint enter (IC3) - file a complaint online at ic3.gov/complaint.
- Consumer Financial Protection Agency – file a complaint online at consumerfinance.gov/complaint or call (855) 411-2372
