A girl of 15 was killed and three other teens were critically injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover southwest of Parkston, South Dakota, which is about 23 miles south of Mitchell.
According to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, the girl was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck north on 409th Avenue, about a mile southwest of Parkston at about 2:36 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15.
The girl swerved to miss a mud hole in the road and lost control as the Ranger went into the ditch, rolling several times and catching fire, according to Mangan.
At that site, the avenue appears to be a dirt road, according to online maps.
The driver died at the scene.
Three passengers — a girl of 15, a boy of 16 and a boy of 14 — received life-threatening injuries, Mangan said in a news release on Friday.
The three passengers were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the vehicle. The older boy was taken to the Parkston hospital; the other two passengers eventually were flown to Sioux Falls hospitals.
Mangan did not release their names pending notification of relatives. He said the information is preliminary and the Highway Patrol investigation continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.