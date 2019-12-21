A 16-year-old girl driving a stolen pickup truck led a convoy of law enforcement vehicles on a speeding chase about 22 miles from Pierre to just east of Blunt on U.S. Highway 14 just before noon on Friday before running out of gas.
According to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol, the report came in about 11:25 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, when a Patrol trooper in Pierre spotted a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup that had been stolen from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe based at Fort Thompson southeast of Pierre. The young woman driving the pickup took off, leading to a 10-minute chase through Pierre before she headed out of town on Highway 14 headed east-northeast
According to Mangan, Highway Patrol squad vehicles were joined by “local law enforcement” squad vehicles. That could include Hughes County Sheriff’s deputies and/or Pierre Police squad vehicles.
One witness told the Capital Journal it appeared about a dozen law enforcement vehicles were in on the chase.
The chase ended about 22 miles east-northeast of Pierre when the pickup ran out of gas, just to the east of Blunt, according to Mangan.
Mangan said the driver, Dena Hawk, 16, of Fort Thompson, and a 24-year-old man riding along, Abu Baker Evans of Denver, were arrested “without incident,” and are expected to be charged. A 21-year-old female passenger is not expected to be charged. No one was injured.
The investigation, including whether the three were wearing seat belts, continues, Mangan said.
