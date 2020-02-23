Girl Scout Cookies are here

Local Girl Scouts have launched into their legendary cookie season. This is one of the largest fundraising events throughout the year. It helps fund the many activities and events that help the scouts learn, benefit their communities, and have fun.
Funds raised from each box of cookies stays in the local community, helping with a range of experiences — from camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.
Junior Scouts Amara Garcia, left (4th grade), and Emerson Forest (fifth grade) hold up their personal favorite brands, while selling cookies at last weekend’s Farm, Home and Sports show in Pierre. Both girls are from Troop 40614, currently eight members, and lead by Melisa Forest. Always looking for new scouts, they meet the first and third Thursday of each month, at Fire Station #3 near Jefferson School in Pierre, 6-7:30 p.m. They also have special activities each month.
