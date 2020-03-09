Girl Scouting growing in area

There are 20 active Girl Scout troops in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. This week, March 8-14, is Girl Scout Week.
The Girl Scout Cookie program for 2020, running through March 23, started with a bang on Feb. 28-29, National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend. Stacey Andernacht, with Girl Scouts — Dakota Horizons, said that this was a concentrated celebration of the learning, excitement, and fun that selling Girl Scout Cookies has given to Girl Scouts for over 100 years.
The organizational structure is that each Girl Scout belongs to a troop; each Troop belongs to a Service Unit, and the units are supported by the Girl Scout Council. “A Service Unit is a group of adult volunteers who provide support through programming, membership, product program and various experiences. The council then supports each service unit with training, resources, etc., including staff who help with recruitment, program delivery, finances, etc.,” said Andernacht. “There are 43 adults who have been supporting the Pierre area Girl Scouts, from five to 47 years.”
Girl Scouts — Dakota Horizons is a non-profit organization that serves nearly 13,000 members in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. — ‘Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader’ — to change the world. “Check out how we’re moving at ‘the speed of Girl’, on the What’s New page of our website, www.gsdakotahorizons.org,” said Andernacht. For more information, visit http://www.gsdakotahorizons.org/ or call 1-800-666-2141.
Some of the main activities on the upcoming Girl Scout calendar include:
Girl Scouts will carry the banner and lead the Grand Marshall for the Pierre area’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, which starts at 5:15 p.m.
Earth Hour Overnight is an upcoming program hosted in Pierre on Friday, April 3, at the South Dakota Discovery Center.
April/May Girl Scout Higher Awards
She & Me event in May, hosted by the Service Unit
He & Me event in June, hosted by the Service Unit
July – new Girl Scout Badges to be presented
September – it’s Back to Troop time with parent information nights/how to join/what they’ll do as a Girl Scout
“In 2019, eight local Girl Scouts received their Silver Award for their Memory Care Courtyard Project. In the spring of 2020, two local girls will receive their Gold Awards, the highest award a Girl Scout can receive, for community impact projects. Look forward to reading about this,” said Andernacht.
The troops are distinguished more by age level than Pierre area or Fort Pierre area meeting sites. Daisy Scouts are kindergarten through first grader; Brownie — 2nd-3rd grade; Junior — 4th-5th. Cadette — 6th-8th, Senior — 9th-10th; and Ambassador — 11th-12th grades.
For a girl to join Girl Scouts, parents should call 1-800-666-2141 to talk to the member service team. They can also visit www.gsdakotahorizons.org/join — this shows what troops are available and when they meet. Select a troop or select “undecided” and a team member will contact the parents to help get their daughter placed.
If someone wishes to purchase Girl Scout cookies, call the member services team at 1-800-666-2141 to a booth. OR visit www.gsdakotahorizons.org and enter your zip code in the “Find Cookies” box at the top. Or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your Smartphone – enter their zip code and it will show where and when booths are open in your area. Find all upcoming registered booths in the Pierre zip code at https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/cookies.html#57501.
A person, business or organization can partner with the Service Unit and/or a Troop as an in-kind gift — typically not cash but maybe an outdoor store donating camping equipment. You can also support Girl Scouts as subject matter experts for badges. As an example, part of earning the newest badges released in July of 2019 is to meet with someone to talk about the topic – hiking, rock climbing, cybersecurity, etc. You could also work with the service unit/council to offer a program event or Badge Workshop.
“Really, there isn’t a time we have 100% of the girls in one place. There are things offered to all of the girls, like the Earth Hour program, but that doesn’t mean they will all attend.
Why should a girl join Girl Scouts, rather than the boys & girls club, or a school organization? “Oh, wow! I could go on-and-on about this! Here’s a few reasons I would put at the top of my list:
Girl Scouts is a place for girls to try new things and discover what they are interested in. There is something for every girl — from outdoor adventures, to life skills, to cybersecurity. A girl doesn’t have to earn every badge or try everything, but when she does she’ll be taking risks, solving challenges and building memories.
We don’t consider ourselves an extra-curricular activity, but more a place where she will learn the skills that sets her up for success in any of her endeavors.
When she becomes a Girl Scout she is part of a world-wide sisterhood; no matter where she goes she’ll find an alum to connect with and build confidence. Our alum are proof of the confidence-building shoot-for-the-stars outcomes that girls receive through Girl Scouts – they’re people like Venus Williams, Taylor Swift and Barbara Walters. They’re women who advocated for rights and girls today who are working hard to make change for their generation and those that follow.
Girl Scouts are inspiring – right now they’re participating in the biggest entrepreneurship program we offer, the cookie program. They’re setting goals, learning money management, regulating inventory, interacting with customers and so much more…all skills that set them up for success today and later in life.
Girl Scouts change the world! Through higher award projects they are identifying an issue in their community, or the world, developing a plan and using their skills – along with community partnerships – to put the plan into action and make change.
Girl Scout Troop 65608 is from Pierre, and is led by Kim Brakke and Christy Schilling. The troop is comprised of six young women, all entering their freshman year at T.F. Riggs High School. The majority of our troop has been together since kindergarten, with only one girl joining in middle school.
“Our troop loves Girl Scouts because it helps us learn about setting goals, responsibility, accountability, leadership, friendship, and so much more,” said Brakke. “People often associate Girl Scouts with Thin Mints and Samoas, but there is so much to being a girl scout other than just selling cookies, though, they are delicious!
“One of our goals that the troop has had since first grade, was to take a troop trip prior to entering high school. We set our trip for August 1-5, 2019, to Denver and Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The goal of the trip is to complete a service project in Denver, explore the wilderness and new experiences, and stay connected as a troop at an age when we are often pulled in many different directions.
“Our trip started on 8/1 with flying on SkyWest from Pierre to Denver. This was exciting as 4/9 people in the group had never been on an airplane before. The evening of 8/1, we were lucky to spend with the guests at Denver Rescue Mission, serving nearly 600 meals. In addition, the troop worked for months ahead of time collecting toiletry items and socks to donate to the Mission. On 8/1, we present Denver Rescue Mission with over 2,000 items (430 pairs of socks, 384 toothbrushes, 50 reusable water bottles and 1,190 toiletry items such as shampoo, toothpaste and soap).
“On 8/2, the troop took the Amtrak train to Glenwood Springs where we spent the next several days doing an Escape Room challenge, Ropes Course, Ziplining, Horseback Riding, Tubing in the Colorado River, and perhaps the most memorable event on the trip – Whitewater Rafting. Near the start of our whitewater rafting adventure, we encountered the Shoshone rapids on the Colorado River. With high water levels from snow run off, the rapids were running high at Class III / IV. Just 5 minutes into our 2-hour tour, we ended up with seven of the nine girls / chaperones from the troop in the water as the boat hit a lateral wave. Some were pulled back into the original boat, some pulled in by other boats, and some swam to shore. We were reunited in our original boat just minutes later – but it was a heart-stopping experience for 2-3 minutes (felt like 20-30 minutes!) The girls worked together beautifully to overcome fear, obstacles and everything the Colorado River was throwing our way. Good life lesson! They finished out the rest of the rafting trip and by the end all had smiles on their faces and said they wanted to go again.
“We returned back to Denver on 8/5 and had several hours to explore behind the scenes at the Denver Aquarium before flying home that evening,” said Brakke.
Read more about various area Girl Scout troops in future issues of the Capital Journal.
