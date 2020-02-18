The 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season launches Feb. 21, when Girl Scouts across the Dakota Horizons Girl Scout Council earn money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures.
This season sees a refreshed packaging as well as a new lemon cookie.
Girl Scouts have fun learning skills like money management, public speaking and decision making. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path.
What’s more, each and every purchase stays local. Cookie sales helps finance current Girl Scouts taking part in a range of experiences — from camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities.
The new Girl Scout Cookie is Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils.
Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find local Girl Scouts troops, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org.
Girl Scouts—Dakota Horizons is a non-profit organization that serves nearly 13,000 members in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world.
