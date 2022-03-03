Local Girl Scouts are looking for growth this year — in cookie sales and membership.
The past two years of the pandemic have taken a toll on both, but the 2022 Girl Scout cookie sale could keep things moving in the right direction, leaders say. The sale runs through March 21.
Skyla Nicholas, the Girl Scouts service unit manager for Pierre, said local troops have more than 20,000 boxes to sell but will probably finish closer to 27,000.
Stacie Horst, troop engagement specialist with Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons, said there are 145 Girl Scouts in 18 troops in the Pierre area, with 90 adult leaders.
Horst said COVID hit cookie sales hard in 2020, when the Girl Scouts shut down the sale early after the outbreak hit. In 2021, sales were a lot better, and they expect to improve on that this year.
Lisa Karsky, also with Dakota Horizons, said the council saw membership decrease slightly for a couple of years but they have seen an increase this year.
“We are on a rebound, big time,” Karsky said.
Deb Kirkpatrick, co-leader of Troop No. 77110 in Pierre, said the annual cookie sale raises money for the troops but also is a great learning tool.
“All the excitement of all we do teaches them how to take money, handle customers and take rejection — positive and negative responses. After a two-hour shift ends, they want to stay and not go home,” she said. “It’s a very rewarding experience that helps them with life skills in the future.”
Nicholas said it was difficult to get through the pandemic because there were so few meeting spots.
“During COVID we could not do any events because we had no place to hold the events — no one would let us into their establishment,” she said. “Our leaders meetings were done by Zoom. We just got back into the church this past September. Most of the troops did not meet during COVID.”
Karsky said remaining flexible helped them survive the pandemic.
“In spring 2020, our council quickly pivoted to find innovative ways to reach Girl Scouts,” she said. “We had consistent online program opportunities and encouraged troops to find ways to connect via online platforms. Not only did this keep girls engaged and offered opportunities for connection, it has helped us to grow as a council in finding new and innovative ways to reach Girl Scouts.”
Nicholas said the girls keep about 65 cents per box of cookies. If they sell 20,000 boxes, that’s $13,000. The troops can buy their uniforms, badges, yearly membership and camps, and even go tubing down the Niobrara River or other trips with the money.
“They’ve earned it and they can have fun doing things,” Nicholas said. “Pierre has a lot to offer girls who join Girl Scouts. We had a Halloween party in October. A Cookie Rally was held to teach the girls about safe selling of cookies. January there was a ‘Mr. and Me’ held where the girls did laser tag with their dad in their life. This month the girls will march in the St. Patty’s Day parade. In May there will be a ‘Mom and Me.’”
