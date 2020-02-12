In February, the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross are teaming up to encourage people to give blood. According to Gretchen Hjelmstad, regional communications officer and marketing director for American Red Cross, individuals are invited to honor their friends, families and loved ones by making a blood donation because giving blood is giving time.
Cancer patients use more blood than any other patients fighting any other diseases. “Cancer knows no borders,” states the American Cancer Society. “In 2018, one out of six people worldwide died from cancer – that is more than HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria combined.”
“Cancer patients use nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply,” said Patty Brooks, executive director Eastern South Dakota American Red Cross. “In fact, five units of blood are needed every minute to help someone going through cancer treatment. Yet, only three percent of people in the U.S. give blood.”
Vitalant’s staff includes phlebotomists and nurses who work at blood drives across South Dakota, and local drives such as the Tyler Wilcox’s annual drive, Guns & Hoses, and church and school blood drives.
Vitalant bills itself as one of the oldest and largest non-profit community blood service providers, with operations that help close to 1,000 hospitals in 40 states, according to its website.
“According to the American Cancer Society, one in three people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime,” said Brooks. “A loved one’s cancer diagnosis may leave families and friends feeling helpless. But, when someone donates blood or platelets or makes a financial gift, they are helping to give patients and their families time, resources and the hope they need to fight back.”
From 1991 to 2017, the death rate from cancer in the United States declined 29 percent, including the largest drop ever from 2016 to 2017 with a 2.2 percent drop, according to the American Cancer Society. The four most common types of cancer are lung, breast, prostate and colorectal. Due to people’s increased awareness and campaigns reminding people to get check-ups like mammograms and colonoscopies, death rates have significantly dropped in the past few decades.
The new teamed-up combo with the American Cancer Society and American Red Cross means they need blood, all the time, but they are making a point of it now with their new slogan: “Give blood to give time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.