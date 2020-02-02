Two public open houses are set as part of the Hughes County Master Transportation Plan.
The first is Feb. 5, at the River Cities Transit meeting room, 1600 East Dakota Avenue, Pierre, starting at 6 p.m. The other is Feb. 6, at the Blunt Elementary School gymnasium, 202 West Butte Avenue, Blunt, also starting at 6 p.m.
The Hughes County Master Transportation Plan study will look at transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The open houses are to inform the public of the study’s intent, to record anything the public may say or write, and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of Hughes County’s roadway, bus / transit, bicycle, and pedestrian systems.
An online survey is also available on the study’s website to help gather thoughts on the current transportation system, identify future needs, and indicate priorities for future improvements and maintenance.
A brief summary presentation will be made, followed by open discussion with South Dakota Department of Transportation, county, and consultant staff. You may also give written comments, up to Feb. 19.
Information will be online after the meeting; www.HughesCountyMTP.com.
For more information, contact Steve Gramm, planning engineer, at 773-6641 or at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.
