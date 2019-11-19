Mall merchants will be joined by other visiting vendors, and free drawings will emphasis a grand free-will fundraising event, Saturday, Nov. 23.
The Northridge Plaza in Pierre has partnered with the Pierre Area Referral Service and the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter for a supplies & financing drive.
As mall visitors spend part or all of the day at the plaza, they are asked to bring donations of non-perishable foodstuffs, women’s and kid’s clothing and toiletry essentials, and cash to be distributed 50/50 to the two non-profit organizations. Non-food material donations can include cleaning supplies (dish soap, Windex, Clorox wipes, toilet cleaner, etc.), women’s and kid’s underwear/socks, towels, and toiletries such as shampoo. The event is all day, from mall opening at 10 a.m. to closing at 6 p.m.
The head booth will include a monetary donation jar and a large decorated box for material items. For every donation, the giver receives an entry slip to sign to win drawing prizes. The top prize is $100 in Mall Bucks, the second top prize is $50 in Mall Bucks. Many other drawing prizes come from the merchants of the Northridge Plaza stores and from other vendors.
“This is a way, during this holiday season, that we are able to give back to those in our community who need a helping hand,” said event coordinator Dana Holben. “Both organizations have a greater need for assistance during this time. Many of us are very blessed, but other people in our community also need to be able to enjoy the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons without worrying about food, clothing and shelter. There is a community Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, but what happens toward these people’s needs on Thursday or Friday?”
“The mall merchants and the ever-increasing number of signed-on venders are excited to participate in this event,” said Holben. “It is a great way to give back to others - a hand up rather than a hand out - and to jump-start your shopping before Dec. 24.”
One of the next major events at the mall is Santa Saturday, Dec. 7. Santa will listen to kids’ wishes all day, and he will have lunch with 50 lucky kids. From 11:30 a.m. he will sit with 25 3-to-7-year-olds, and from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 he will eat with 25 8-to-12-year-olds. Mrs. Claus is set to narrate “The Night Before Christmas” to each group. For tickets, contact the mall office.
