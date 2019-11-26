Tuesday, Dec. 3, is Giving Tuesday, and the day for South Dakota Gives.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre non-profit organizations are asking the community to give, especially on Dec. 3. The area non-profits believe in the generosity of the people of this community. On the day of giving, they would like to make an amazing Pierre-Fort Pierre Day of Giving event that can be continued for years to come. They have asked people to light up social media on Dec. 3 with the hashtags of #GivingTuesday, #ForSouthDakota and #OaheGives.
Listed below are some examples of what individual non-profits do, and items they need to keep the services they provide going.
Southeast Pierre Community Center hosts to a weekly community banquet on Thursday evening, starting around 5 p.m. until the food is gone. The Center provided the place and basically everything else, but for the food. People from many churches, businesses and organizations from Pierre and the surrounding area plan, prepare and serve the banquet. The program serves from 200-250 meals each week except Thanksgiving and Christmas, and others times depending on the day a holiday falls. Our quest come for food, fellowship and to meet their friends.
The Pat Duffy Community Center is a true community facility began in 1978 as a community effort to address the need of having a safe place for children. The facility has grown and was recently remodeled, as the aging building was showing wear and tear from the thousands of people who go in and out the doors annually.
The Center provides Senior Meals to over 125 Seniors in Stanley and Hughes County every day. It needs volunteers to drive these meals to home-bound people. To volunteer, call Pat at 605-223-2701. An after-school and a summer program are provided to over 80 children and youth. Weddings, funerals, community special events, athletics, and more; the Pat Duffy Community Center welcomes everyone.
Teen Court is a voluntary diversion program offered mainly to first-time offenders ages 10-18. Members of Teen Court (attorneys, jury, bailiff) are trained teenage volunteers and returning defendants. They work to create a legal and binding sentence for the defendant based on the principles of Restorative Justice. Currently there are 16 defendants and over 25 teenage volunteers involved in the Teen Court program.
The Right Turn has been helping people improve their lives through education and job training for more than 45 years. On December 3, the Day of Giving, The Right Turn will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to thank donors and supporters. Stop by 115 E. Sioux to meet the staff and learn about programs that support education across the lifespan. Everyone is welcome.
The Oahe Family YMCA is a nonprofit charity dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving health and well-being, and supporting and serving its neighbors. For Giving Tuesday, the Y is collecting art and craft supplies for its KidStop after-school program. The Y focuses on safety, health, social growth and academic enhancement. These supplies will help give opportunities for imaginations to be set free, and support through holistic programming each child's unique development.
Avera St. Mary’s Central South Dakota Child Assessment Center knows that children and their families often struggle with healthcare access and insurance coverage. This hospital department provides specialized services to children regardless of ability to pay, not only on Giving Tuesday but also every other day of the year.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area enables all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Club serves an estimated 160 children on a regular basis. Nationally, 97 percent of Boys & Girls Club kids will graduate from high school. American State Bank, Capital Area Counseling Services, and First National Bank have provided a match to help with rising transportation costs. Give youth a safe and nurturing place to be. To give, visit the Boys & Girls of the Capital Area website at www.BGCCAPAREA.org or Facebook Page, call (605) 295-4166, or send a gift to 117 N. Central, Pierre, South Dakota 57501.
The Capital Area United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Hughes and Stanley counties. Through its community-wide fundraising efforts, the Capital Area United Way helps to support 7 Community Impact Programs, and 50 programs and services offered through 18 local United Way funded agencies. Through a strong volunteer system, United Way brings together business, government, and other committed people to address local health and human service needs. For the Day of Giving, United Way is asking for the community to donate items to local agencies. Drop Items off at 800 W Dakota Ave, Pierre, SD 57501.
A simple list of items, tangible and not, the companies would like help with include: Discovery Town Supplies: (clean and in good repair) - wall phones, plastic flowers and plants, clean stuffed animal (animals should be the kind a vet would work on); Transit tickets; Milk Tickets (money can be given, and United way will disperse the funds through our Project H.E.R.O Impact Program to the schools); Crayons and other school supplies; Hats, coats, gloves; Gently used kids’ books; and the biggest ask of all, and item needed, your time. They ask to please consider volunteering at any of the local area non-profits.
