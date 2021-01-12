Jason Glodt is joining Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson, & Ashmore, LLP law firm in Pierre as an associate attorney.
“Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP is an exceptional law firm with some of the brightest legal minds in the state. I am honored to be part of their team and I look forward to getting back into the courtroom to help people. I am especially happy to be staying in Pierre — which has been my home for over 20 years now,” Glodt told the Capital Journal.
Glodt is focusing his practice on business, governmental, and environmental law, as well as estate planning, litigation, lobbying and issue advocacy. He has more than 20 years of legal experience and previously served as Assistant Attorney General for Attorneys General Mark Barnett and Larry Long, as well as a Senior Advisor and lawyer for Governors Mike Rounds and Daugaard and Attorney General Marty Jackley, according to a press release from the law firm. Glodt also co-founded GSG Strategies, a Pierre-based government relations, grassroots issue advocacy and campaign strategy firm.
Jackley is a current partner at GPNA and said of Glodt, “Our clients are very fortunate to have the talent and experience Jason brings to our team to assist them through their legal challenges. The reason so many South Dakota Governors and Attorney Generals have sought and relied upon Jason’s advice is his ability to listen, understand complex issues, and deliver results.”
Glodt earned a B.S. in Political Science from Black Hills State University before earning his Juris Doctorate degree in Law from The University of South Dakota School of Law.
For the last 20 years, he has lived in Pierre and for six years served as a Pierre City Commissioner. Glodt has also served on the City Library Board, the Discovery Center Board and as the City Police Commissioner. Additionally, he has been active in many community organizations like the Exchange Club, Boy Scouts and the Masonic Lodge. He has also renovated many historic buildings on upper Pierre Street. He lives in the Grand Opera House with his wife, Michelle, and their two children.
Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP is one of South Dakota’s largest law firms and has over 45 years of experience providing a full range of legal services. The firm has lawyers working in South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana.
