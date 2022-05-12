Hunger can be a detriment to student learning. It reduces energy and the ability to focus. Now, two Georgia Morse Middle School teachers are creating a program to ensure no student goes hungry.
Mother Hope Armstrong, a sixth-grade science teacher at GMMS, and daughter Harrison Armstrong, a seventh-grade math teacher, presented the Governor Grocery program to the Pierre School District Board of Education Monday.
“After having identified much needed food support for some of our economically disadvantaged students, we are in the process of setting up a backpack program for the ‘22-23 school year,” Harrison Armstrong said.
The middle school program will be nearly identical to the elementary school program, but allow students more independence in choosing their foods.
“You pick out your two breakfasts, you pick out your two lunches, you pick out your two snacks and then we’ll just go through and make sure it meets the guidelines,” Hope said.
Students have received free breakfasts and lunches over the last two years. The meals were funded by coronavirus pandemic relief dollars. That funding is slated to end this year. Student food distribution programs end at fifth grade.
The Governor Grocery program is necessary to help fill the gap once funding ends for the free meals, she said.
“A lot of our kids, when they go home on the weekends, Friday lunch is their last meal, sometimes until Monday morning,” Harrison said.
Harrison said she noticed kids come hungry to class often, which can have detrimental effects on their learning.
“We’ve noticed, especially with the last two years with the COVID money, since breakfast and lunch are free right now, a lot more kids are eating and their attention in class has shot up. Their attention span has lasted a lot more. If they’re hungry they can’t learn,” she said.
A pilot program has been tested due to concerns that students may not be interested in participating.
“They thought they’d be too old and too embarrassed to come get it. That has not been the case. I’ve had kids outside my window before I’m even here and unlock the door waiting for their bag. I’ve had kids come up on Wednesday saying, ‘I know the bags don’t go out until Friday but there’s nothing left,’” Hope said.
Hope started the program at Capitol Heights Baptist Church and realized there was much bigger need in the community.
Parents will be required to sign permission slips for students to participate in the program.
The program will be run at no cost to the school district, rather, local businesses, organizations and individuals have pledged support for the program.
Some of the organizations that have pledged support include Avera Foundation, South Dakota Discovery Center, BankWest, Delta Dental, South Dakota Community Foundation and Feeding South Dakota.
The program will cost approximately $36,000 per school year or $68 per student per month.
The program will work with Feeding South Dakota which ensures food can be procured at a lower cost.
“Our budget is strictly for the purchase of food items. Feeding South Dakota, once we have that approval as an agency, then we have access to donated food for 18 cents a pound for whatever they have on their menus,” Hope said.
Harrison said the plan is to begin by distributing approximately 60 bags per week.
“We’ve been trying to make it, very purposely, nutritional. They have entrees and they have fruit cups,” Hope said.
Food will be shelf-stable for students who do not have access to reliable refrigeration.
“I know at least some of my students would go for about 15 fruit snacks and call it good. They have guidelines we have to meet. We actually modeled it off of the college level. So out at BH, USD, SDSU, they have student pantries and you just get to come in when it’s convenient for you, come pick out what you need and take it to go,” Harrison Armstrong said.
Hope Armstrong is retiring at the end of the school year, but will continue to be involved with the program.
“There’s a really big need and I didn’t realize how big it was until it had been laid on my heart. I know I’m retiring in six days but that doesn’t make hungry kids go away. So that’s why I want to volunteer. Pierre is my community and I love the kids in this community and just because I’m retiring doesn’t mean that’s going to change. We just want to take care of them. There’s a lot of hungry kids in our community,” Hope Armstrong said.
