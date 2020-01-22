Ten students enter, only one student wins. They all had a good time in the process of the annual Georgia Morse Middle School Geography Bee, Wednesday Jan. 22, at GMMS in Pierre.
The Geo Bee is run by the two seventh grade geography teachers at GMMS, Joe Lehman and Shannon Mack.
A geography test is first administered to the whole school about three weeks before the event. The top placers, despite grade, compete in the event, Lehman said. 650 kids took the test, and the top 10 competed.
“Some of these kids scored 19 out of 20,” Lehman said. “They scored very, very well on that test.”
The Geography Bee gives kids another chance to shine in school, beyond athletics.
“I think the biggest thing is that it gives something for those kids who are interested in other things besides sports or the play. It gives them an opportunity to shine,” Lehman said. “Basically, at the same time, it also highlights those kids’ knowledge.”
After the bee had been underway a few rounds, there eventually remained just three students. There was one of each, sixth, seventh and an eighth-grader. The thing is, sixth graders haven’t had geography yet in middle school. They don’t take it until the next year in seventh grade. Do not think the sixth grader was an underdog in this competition; she was not.
“I competed in one in elementary school, in the fourth grade, and I got so nervous on the first question that I got it wrong and I knew the answer,” Geography Bee winner sixth-grader Charlotte Hull said. “I did not do very good on that one.”
This time, there were questions where she was the only person to answer correctly. After the first round, she was three for three and thought to herself, “I can do this,” she said. “I know I can do this.”
While her favorite subject is math, Hull said, she admitted she does like all of the class subjects. She felt there were answers she should have known, but is happy to have done it.
“It was just a good experience overall and I learned some stuff,” Hull said.
Hull didn’t even tell her parents, Chris and Melissa, before that she had qualified for the bee. They were both in room 124 at GMMS in time to show their support during the event.
“She handles pressure pretty well for a young kid,” Chris said. “We’ve seen it kinda grow exponentially. I guess today she showed it. We were both kinda nervous.”
Hulls parents weren’t the only surprise in the room.
“I would say I am actually surprised, because they don’t have much for geography coming to this point,” Lehman said. “So these 10 kids who are up here, they are pretty worldly. They’ve done some research on their own and paid attention a little bit to the real world, besides the regular school stuff.”
“You might see some of those kids in the geography bee three, four years in a row,” Lehman said is one of his favorite things about doing the bee. “Any time we can highlight kids’ strengths, I’m in favor of that.”
