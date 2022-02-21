Georgia Morse Middle School is fielding 60 student actors for its “Willy Wonka Jr.” musical, hitting the Riggs Theater stage from March 1-3.
The school production plans to have its March 1 and 3 show start at 7 p.m., but GMMS will have an understudy performance on March 2, with the time still undetermined.
Co-director Audra Cardwell said 24 speaking parts have their own understudy.
The move isn’t just a hedge against coronavirus complications but also opens the door to getting more students invested in the production. Everyone on stage participates with ensemble singing, particularly the final musical number. The main actors trade roles with their understudy, typically in the production’s background and chorus.
Co-director Michael Vasilie said he manages the “flight deck” or “cockpit” of the lighting and sound booth, which also projects the stills for some of the play’s backdrop settings. He said that Cardwell is more gifted in raw blocking and set design.
The directors enlisted 10 T.F. Riggs High School students to help as lighting, sound and backstage technicians. GMMS might need to increase the techs if they decide to stream the show for e-ticket holders.
The 90-minute “Willy Wonka Jr.” performance incorporates a younger-person blend of the original Willy Wonka movie starring Gene Wilder and the following reboot starring Johnny Depp.
The song-laden story follows five children who first win a lottery for golden tickets to tour the Willy Wonka chocolate factory. Wonka weeds out the spoiled kids and their parents in a plan to ultimately find a single successor to take the factory’s reins.
Moving from GMMS to the larger stage at Riggs was a challenge. Vasilie said the stage had more ground to cover than most students were used to, but it was also rewarding.
“In addition to adapting to the stage, students must get used to the sound system, the microphones, and the lighting,” he said. “Additionally, we have purchased digital backdrops which are projected on a white curtain behind the cast. All in all, I’d say our kids are doing just fine. I’m excited to see what they do.”
Vasilie found one of the production’s notable background characters was also the most sought-after role.
“It wouldn’t be Willy Wonka without the Oompa Loompas,” he said. “Those roles were very coveted by the students. I would want to be an Oompa Loompa! The students have had a lot of fun hamming that up.”
“Willy Wonka Jr.” isn’t the first musical play GMMS middle schoolers put on fora the public.
“GMMS has a long tradition going back to the late Bob Parliman, a long-time language arts teacher at GMMS,” Vasilie said. “Several years ago, GMMS made a commitment to begin using Music Theater International’s ‘Broadway Jr.’ series. This portfolio of shows takes Broadway classics and contemporary hits and arranges the script and the music to better fit middle school-aged performers. ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ marks the fourth straight year we have purchased a Broadway Jr. show for the middle school. We are thrilled with the quality of the productions and feel they are a perfect fit for our young but eager cast.”
