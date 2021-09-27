Fostering a welcoming atmosphere is among the top priorities at Georgia Morse Middle School, Principal Kyley Cumbow said just across from the tribal flags that line the school’s main ground-floor hallway.
“We have a lot of positive messages, but I think more importantly we’ve brought in a lot of cultural aspects in the cafeteria and our library,” Cumbow told the Capital Journal. “We now do the Flag Song on every Wednesday, bringing in that Native American culture and representation because our Native American population has increased in the years and it’s going to continue to increase. Because we don’t have one Native American teacher at the school... what we can control is to bring in the activities and the acknowledgement of that culture.”
Cumbow said that while GMMS employs Native Americans in other positions, including as tutors, she hasn’t seen a Native American application for a teaching position in all her years at GMMS, though she would certainly like to.
Still, GMMS was one of three pilot schools to take part in the South Dakota Office of Indian Education’s Wóokiye Project in 2020-21, along with Timber Lake School on the Cheyenne River reservation and Wakpala/Smee School on the Standing Rock reservation. The Wóokiye Project, named for a Lakota word meaning “help, aid or assist,” implements Oceti Sakowin standards into classes — the Oceti Sakowin being the People of Seven Council Fires or the Sioux Nation.
“When the teachers brought it to me, I was like, ‘Absolutely,’” Cumbow said. “It looks different and it’s challenging for every teacher, like our band teacher, (Michael) Vasilie, who’s involved this year in the actual workgroup, how that would look in band compared to like social studies teachers is going to be a little easier.”
GMMS has five teachers in the state-funded program, among them science teacher Tori Peterson and social studies teacher Shannon Mack. Peterson and Mack told the Capital Journal that feedback so far from the students has been positive.
“Especially students that are members of the Oceti Sakowin I think appreciate getting to have that be a part of what we’re doing in class, and so it’s nice that we can incorporate that, make it more aware to the other students, as well,” Mack said.
“This wasn’t us, this was more Dr. Cumbow, I think... we put together a drum group and they do, like even this Wednesday over the announcements in the morning, every Wednesday we listen to the Flag Song instead of the Pledge of Allegiance,” Peterson said. “And so they do drum group, and then they do their Flag Song, and this year they’ve been having our own drum group with our middle school kids doing the Flag Song on Wednesdays over the announcements, which is pretty cool.”
To be clear, Cumbow said it’s still appropriate to have a hand over one’s heart and be looking at the flag when the Lakota Flag Song is playing.
“A lot of it is their own culture, but there is some kids I think that are on the drum group that aren’t necessarily part of that culture but are wanting to learn more and be part of the change,” Peterson said.
Peterson said she joined the Wóokiye Project in part to learn how to make connections back to the school’s “very high” Native American population outside of history class. Day to day, she said, it can be a challenge to bring the standards into her science classroom.
“A lot of them go along with our character traits that we try to go through each month with our kids, which also helps to integrate them,” Peterson said. “Because one of the standards is about respect and how they respect their environment, which that comes into play when I get into my environment unit, because we talk about like ecosystems and the environment and stuff like that, and that’s where I found it easier to integrate it, but like I said, I’m still learning, too.”
As a social studies teacher, Mack said she has ample opportunity to include Oceti Sakowin standards in her curriculum. She said it’s important to make even students who are not Native American more aware of the Oceti Sakowin culture.
“Because I teach geography, so trying to relate that, we talk a lot about culture, we talk a lot about mapping, and those are places where we try to make that connection,” Mack said. “And just trying to include examples from that, especially when we talk about culture or history and how history affects geography to make those connections as much as possible.”
Regarding the ongoing conflict over the amount of mention the Oceti Sakowin receive in state social studies standards, Peterson said she hopes teachers still incorporate Oceti Sakowin standards even if they don’t end up included in the state standards.
“I’m trying to incorporate it even though it’s not one of my standards, and I would hope that if it does go through, that teachers still try to incorporate it,” she said. “Even though it’s not considered a standard or they’re not part of the standards, it is my hope that teachers would continue to teach them, because we do have a very high population of students that is included into that group.”
Like Peterson, Mack said she hopes teachers would include Oceti Sakowin essential understandings even if they aren’t included in the final standards draft.
“I would hope to have seen those things included, just because it would help to more integrate the Oceti Sakowin essential understandings because they would be sort of built more into the standards,” Mack said. “They did a re-breakdown of the social studies standards in 2020 where they did try to make some of those connections so that teachers could more incorporate those. To kind of reiterate what Tori said, I would hope that teachers would want to include those and would include those even if they aren’t included in the standards.”
The South Dakota Department of Education website notes that state standards do not mandate specific curricula, nor do they limit “advanced work beyond the standards” at hand.
