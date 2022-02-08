Georgia Morse Middle School is preparing for its 10th Acalympics on Feb. 9, and 12 local students are looking to showcase their knowledge during the academic showdown.
GMMS is hosting the event this year and has two teams with two sixth-grade, seventh-grade and eighth-grade students competing against teams from Gettysburg, Kadoka, Miller, Philip, Highmore-Harrold, Winner, Redfield and Todd, Bennett and Jones counties.
GMMS hosted the last Acalympics meeting in 2019 when Highmore-Harrold took the top honors. The coronavirus pandemic led to most of the 2020 season’s and all of the 2021 season’s cancelation. Some of the previous contending regional teams opted out of this year’s season as well.
“We reach out to many teams,” Principal Kyley Cumbow said. “They were invited. They just have not registered for our event.”
While this is the 10th year GMMS has participated in the Acalympic season, it’s a first for its students due to the COVID-19 impacting the last two years.
“None of these students have competed in an Acalympic before, but we do have three students who have older siblings who competed on the GMMS team. This year’s sixth and seventh graders will be given ‘first dibs’ on joining the team again next year,” Mallory Meier, coach and advisor, said.
She added that being asked requires teacher recommendations.
“We ask teachers for new nominations new every year, so sometimes students don’t get nominated,” Meier said. “It is possible for students to participate all three years they are in middle school.”
Years ago, the students were selected to participate based on their NWEA and Smarter Balanced test scores, but that has changed.
“We now ask for teachers to recommend students based on their intelligence, competitiveness, willingness to speak up and willingness to listen,” Meier said. “We know that just because students score highly on a test, that does not mean that they are good teammates or comfortable competing.”
Out of 250 students in each grade — sixth, seventh and eighth — only two students per grade make it on one of the two six-person teams.
The competition is fun, though strenuous and closely monitored. Along with six GMMS staff members who put the event together, each team’s advisor helps monitor another group during the competition.
“All teams answer the questions simultaneously,” Meier said. “Depending on the subject of the question or which round we are in, the time limit teams need to answer within will vary. At the end of the event, the team with the most points earned wins.”
The results come at the end of the event, and teams receive first, second and third place awards. Meier said they have a traveling trophy for this event and give the students medals on the first, second and third place teams.
“I’m here because my core teacher thought I was most capable,” seventh-grade student Kalo Steely said. “I thought it might be fun. I was in the geography bee last year.”
Eighth-grader Adem Ballew said the event was an “excellent opportunity” to test his knowledge.
The Feb. 9 Acalympic competition starts at 1 p.m. and is open to parents and the public. The next Acalympic competition for the GMMS teams is on Feb. 19 in Kadoka and then Philip on March 16.
“I’m here because my core teachers recommended me for it, and my older brother did Acalympics when he was in eighth grade,” seventh-grader Emerald Wyatt said.
Seventh-grade member Christian Stanley said the Acalympics sounded fun and joined because the opportunity wasn’t available last year.
“My most fun is being able to test my knowledge, to see what I can get right and what I still don’t know,” sixth-grader Noah Lueking said.
But some pressure comes with the competition.
Eighth-grade student Charlotte Hull found the worst part is not wanting to fail for her team’s sake.
“If I was doing this for myself and I knew the answer in my brain, that counts as still getting it right,” she said. “But if I just didn’t speak up, I’d say it’s a fear of letting the team down.”
Meier added that the worst part is seeing the self-doubt in students she had noticed through the years after second-guessing themselves.
“And then, ‘Like well, if I had just spoken up, we would have gotten that point. But I was too shy, or I didn’t think I was right, so I didn’t answer,’” Meier said about the instances.
Cumbow said the subjects include math, language arts, science, social studies, current events and an elective.
“It’s a great opportunity to provide competition, not in the athletic world,” she said.
