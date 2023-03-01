Scarlett Clines (Ursula) confronts Kaylee Blauert (Ariel) while Brianna Goodman (Jetsam), Elliot Bertsch (Sebastian) and CJ Clines (Prince Eric) stand in the background during one of the final scenes of The Little Mermaid Jr.
If you didn't catch their debut performance Tuesday night, agroup of 52 Georgia Morris Middle School students will be performing a second showing of The Little Mermaid Jr. at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.
The students have been practicing their roles since Jan. 4, dedicating at least an hour of their after school time to prepare, said Director Audra Cardwell.
Cardwell and Mike Vasilie are co-directing the 75-minute musical, which is designed for middle-school aged performers and based on a 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film.
Cardwell said she and Vaisilie choose the musical from a specific website.
"We can order the backdrops and the scripts and everything from one or maybe two companies that way. And we usually have difficulty choosing because there's quite a few really good shows actually," Cardwell said.
"But most of them are the junior versions and they're like an hour and 15 minutes. So it's nice because it's not overly long and it gives us enough time after school for them to be done by 5 p.m.," she said.
Cardwell said it's easier for her to look at the big picture when choosing what musical will be performed.
"But then I always go a little over the top," she admitted. "But I tell the kids from the beginning that I have very high expectations because I know that they have the talent."
The Little Mermaid Jr. takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid namedAriel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.
The performance, which is being held at the T.F. Riggs Theater is open to the public. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Pierre School District activity passes are also accepted.
