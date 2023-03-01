If you didn't catch their debut performance Tuesday night, agroup of 52 Georgia Morris Middle School students will be performing a second showing of The Little Mermaid Jr. at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

The students have been practicing their roles since Jan. 4, dedicating at least an hour of their after school time to prepare, said Director Audra Cardwell.

