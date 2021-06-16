If the grass looks greener around Pierre’s public spaces, it might be due to lack of litter, given all the work put in by the city’s Go Green and Clean volunteers.
The City of Pierre announced Tuesday that Go Green and Clean removed about 6,000 pounds of yard waste and litter from the city’s public spaces between the end of April and mid-May. About 130 volunteers took part in the campaign.
“Many of the volunteers that came forth this year included young people,” parks and rec. Director Tom Farnsworth said in a Tuesday press release. “It’s really encouraging to see the kids and teens in our community taking an interest in keeping Pierre clean.”
Go Green and Clean has removed over 50 tons of debris since its founding, according to the city’s Tuesday press release. This year’s projects included painting park shelters, cleanup around Lake Sharpe and Capital Creek and restoration of the Griffin and Steamboat Park flowerbeds.
“It’s pretty simple, it takes everyone having responsibility to address the area around them, whether it’s your private land or your public land,” Farnsworth told the Capital Journal. “And we call it a partnership because (as) a municipal government, we just don’t have enough staff to do all these things and yet maintain our normal workload. So you can bring in partner groups that will walk up and down Pierre Street or walk a right-of-way... or volunteer to paint a park shelter or plant flowers, it builds some community pride and I think the results speak for themselves.”
Farnsworth, who serves as volunteer coordinator for the campaign, also discussed the importance of the city’s residents coming together with the government to make public spaces a little cleaner.
“If everybody would just take the personal responsibility to clean up the areas around them and help with our public lands, we probably wouldn’t need this campaign,” Farnsworth said. “But having the campaign, I guess, to me, cements the partnership between the community, the citizens, the organizations, the state and our municipal government, which is our staff out in the field.”
The volunteers can’t get every piece of litter in the city, unfortunately, but Farnsworth said he is certainly satisfied with their effort.
“Do we get it all? No,” he said. “But do we make a pretty good effort in our town? I think, yes, we do. I’m just happy to have run the program for this many years, to help coordinate, and it’s kind of fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.