Personnel of the city of Pierre hope that - If you’re looking for an outside activity for you or your family - you will help with the “Go Green & Clean” campaign. The campaign runs through May 17.
In the past, the civic pride campaign relied heavily on volunteer groups to help spruce up the many city areas. Instead, during social distancing, people and families can take on the challenge.
“This is a good opportunity for individuals or families to get outside and give back to the community,” said Tom Farnsworth, director of city parks and recreation. “By working with family units or individuals, we believe we can still have the campaign without endangering health.”
People can adopt a small project that helps improve the appearance of public space in Pierre.
“Typical projects include clearing litter and debris in a park, painting a park bench, or cleaning up a flower bed,” said Farnsworth. “The city provides supplies like gloves, trash bags, and paint.”
Those willing to volunteer to do a project should call Farnsworth at 773-7407 or email Tom.Farnsworth@ci.pierre.sd.us. He will connect volunteers with available projects.
The “Go Green & Clean” campaign is a civic pride effort designed to get the city spruced up for the summer season. Each year for the last 10 years, volunteers and volunteer groups have painted public facilities, cleaned up landscaping, cleared litter, and otherwise helped make Pierre look its best.
