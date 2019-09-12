WALL – Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative members who attend the annual meeting on Saturday, Sept. 28, will elect three board members and will review and vote on proposed changes to the organization’s articles of incorporation and bylaws.
In addition, members at the cooperative’s 67th annual meeting held at the Community Center in Wall can choose from one of four restaurants for a free lunch. They will also receive a registration gift and will have a chance to win door prizes, including a $500 grand prize. Members must be present when name is drawn to win.
During the business meeting, members can influence the future of the cooperative with their vote. Members will vote on proposed changes to the articles of incorporation and bylaws. In addition, three of Golden West’s 15 board seats are up for election this year, with one incumbent being challenged and two incumbents running unopposed. Co-op members may vote in all board elections regardless of their district of residence for the following:
- Challenger David Assman runs against incumbent Kenneth Bolzer to represent District IV for a four-year term.
- Arnie Hill runs unopposed to represent District III for a four-year term.
- Ansel Wooden Knife runs unopposed to represent District VI for a four-year term.
Co-op members will also receive their capital credit checks in the mail prior to the annual meeting, just as they have for the past nine years. In line with the Cooperative’s performance, Golden West’s Board of Directors approved the return of $4,361,000 in capital credit checks to cooperative members this year. The capital credit retirement consists of $1.75 million for patronage allocated in 2003 and an additional $1 million for allocations generated in 2018. Members with active service during either or both of those years will receive checks.
The annual meeting schedule begins with registration at 10:30 a.m. and official business beginning at 1 p.m. The full schedule is as follows:
- 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Registration at Wall Community Center. Members will receive a gift and a meal ticket.
- 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. — Free hot beef or ham lunch served at four restaurants in Wall.
- 1 p.m. — Business meeting includes voting and reports by Board President Jeff Nielsen and General Manager/CEO Denny Law.
Dakota Beat will entertain the audience.
Any member requiring special accommodations to have full and equal participation in the meeting is asked to contact the Golden West business office at 1-855-888-7777 prior to the meeting.
