‘Gone Postal’ : Long-struggling Postal Service becomes election year political football

President Donald Trump has said Democrats want to rig the 2020 Electoral College against him by misscounting mail-in ballots, but Democrats assert Trump is trying to suppress the votes of people who don’t want to stand in line at a polling station because of COVID-19.
In a presidential campaign season that already has seen more twists and turns than any in memory, the status of the long-struggling post office has become the latest political football.
“The U.S. Post Office (System) has been failing for many decades. We simply want to MAKE THE POST OFFICE GREAT AGAIN, while at the same time saving billions of dollars a year for American Taxpayers. Dems don’t have a clue! @USPostOffice911,” Trump stated via Twitter on Monday.
In the age of email, text messaging and social media, the volume of traditional mail transactions -- letters, cards, bills, etc. -- is far lower than it was for most of our nation’s history. However, the emergence of online shopping via Amazon and other internet retailers has somewhat made up for this because of the packages USPS now ships.
Still, from April 1 to June 30, the Postal Service recorded a net loss of $2.2 billion. This is actually a $100 million improvement compared to the $2.3 billion loss reported for the same period in 2019.
"Significant declines in our mail volumes as the result of the pandemic were largely offset by corresponding growth in our package business, but the reality remains that the Postal Service is in a financially unsustainable position absent significant fundamental change," Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy stated Aug. 7.
“The strong growth of our package volume in the third quarter was encouraging, but there is great uncertainty about whether that growth will be sustainable,” USPS Chief Financial Officer Joseph Corbett added. “We cannot let the recent growth of our package business mask our underlying business model problems, and we are redoubling our efforts to develop a plan to ensure our viability to provide universal service to all of America.”
Now, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is calling House members back to work to “save the Postal Service.” Pelosi called DeJoy a “crony” in Trump’s alleged effort to “delay the mail” and “disenfranchise voters.”
“Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American democracy are under threat from the president,” Pelosi said in a Sunday statement on her website. “In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is election central. Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote.”
Trump responded Monday via Twitter: “Some states use “drop boxes” for the collection of Universal Mail-In Ballots. So who is going to “collect” the Ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country. Only Absentee Ballots acceptable!”
Meanwhile, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., want to spend up to $25 billion on the Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act.
“Congress must provide emergency funding for the Postal Service just as it has for other essential industries. We cannot let so vital an agency fail,” Feinstein said upon introducing the legislation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our daily lives in fundamental ways, and the Postal Service is needed now more than ever,” Collins added. “The Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act would ensure the Postal Service is able to continue fulfilling its essential mission, while also providing for responsible stewardship of taxpayer funds and laying the groundwork to put the Postal Service on a path to long-term viability.”
Despite the differences with Democrats, Trump added “SAVE THE POST OFFICE!” on Twitter late Monday.
How to Vote By Mail In South Dakota
Registered South Dakota voters wishing to participate in the Nov. 3 general election by mail may request ballots one of the following ways:
Calling the Secretary of State’s Office at 605-773-3537;
Postal Mail at: Secretary of State, Capitol Building, 500 E. Capitol Avenue Ste 204, Pierre, SD 57501-5070;
Downloading the ballot application at https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/assets/AbsenteeBallotApplicationFillable.pdf
Accessing the application via the Capital Journal’s website at https://www.capjournal.com.
