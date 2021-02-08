The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee on Friday, Feb. 5 killed two bills; House Bill 1089, which would have authorized the disclosure of Gov. Kristi Noem’s security expenses for traveling around the country to campaign; and House Concurrent Resolution 6001, which would have supported the federal government’s amendment of the 1863 Sioux-Dakota Removal act banishing Dakota people from the state of Minnesota. Both bills were moved to the 41st day.
HB 1089 — Disclosing public officials’ security costsSponsored by Rep. Taffy Howard, a Republican from Rapid City, HB 1089 would allow for the disclosure of expenditures related to security detail for public officials, namely Noem. The governor has traveled out of state many times during her tenure, campaigning for the re-election of former President Donald Trump and hosting fundraisers for her own re-election campaign, to name a few reasons. The bill would not have required a full breakdown of security costs, but a single dollar amount representative of the total cost for security detail, provided once a year.
The Noem administration has been opposed to the disclosure of security information, blocking previous requests for a dollar amount for Noem’s security detail from media outlets and legislators alike.
“I don’t talk about security. I never have and no governor ever has. It’s for obvious reasons. That’s not something I should be commenting on,” Noem said during a news conference on Jan. 28.
During the bill hearing on Feb. 5, Howard said taxpayers — who foot the bill for public officials’ security — deserve better.
“We need full transparency on all expenses that were paid by taxpayers,” Howard said. “Other states fully disclose this. Why are we acting secretive?”
She quoted Ronald Reagan twice, once during her opening testimony and again during rebuttal, saying that the government is beholden to the people.
“Every time we tell citizens they don’t have the right to know something, we’re eroding freedoms bit by bit. Stand for transparency and open government,” Howard said.
She said in supporting the bill, no one is arguing against the need for security for public officials; merely that taxpayers deserve to know how much it costs.
Several citizens testified in support of the bill, all Republicans.
Randy Chavez of Custer, a self-described lifelong Republican and South Dakota transplant, said the reasons he and his wife moved to the state were for “freedom and politics.” He testified that taxpayers have a right to know how much is being spent on security, and he wondered why the Trump campaign couldn’t have paid for Noem’s security costs while she was campaigning for the former president’s re-election. He said without trust, the government is in “big trouble.”
Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price testified in opposition to the bill, stating that disclosing any information about security could compromise the mission of security and put the governor at unnecessary risk. He said giving any concrete numbers regarding cost may reveal the size of security detail, potential threats, location and concentration of resources, routines, training and equipment, and frequently visited locations of the governor, which would result in an “increased threat” to both Noem and the officers assigned to protect her.
Howard said that an aggregate total security cost after the fact will not enable bad actors to glean any of that information, and that arguments that the bill will compromise security are “shiny objects” meant to distract the committee from the real reason for opposing the bill.
“The real reason is a lack of desire for transparency: this is all this bill is about,” Howard said.
Price said bad actors could hand pick areas where they could cause the most harm if the cost was revealed, and said the Highway Patrol “want[s] to continue to provide the same level of security as we always have.” Howard argued that the bill does not ask to provide details after every trip, and there are lots of restrictions— the Highway Patrol could only provide one number once a year if they chose to. Still, Price maintained that people wishing to do harm on the governor could glean valuable information from a single dollar amount.
“It’s not the number; it’s what that number indicates,” Price said. “The numbers can indicate how sophisticated a level of security there is.”
Rep. Timothy Goodwin, R-Rapid City, motioned to move the bill to the 41st day, seconded by Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids.
During committee discussion, Rep. Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade, said he didn’t get the opposition to the bill.
“All we’re asking for is one number,” he said. “If someone can break that down into details, then they need to be working for us because they are brilliant.”
Rep. Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City, said he supported the intent behind the bill, but said he couldn’t see the merit in the bill if only one number would be released.
“I don’t see how this is going to help if you can’t dig further and evaluate [the costs], and it would be dangerous to do that. Those are details that don’t need to be uncovered,” Johnson said.
Lesmeister, Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, and Rep. Marli Wiese, R-Madison, voted to pass, and the motion failed.
The 41st day motion succeeded, with only Lesmeister and Smith voting no.
HCR 6001 — Supporting the amendment of the 1863 Sioux-Dakota Removal Act
Brought by the State-Tribal Relations interim committee and sponsored by Rep. Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton, House Concurrent Resolution 6001 would have supported an amendment to the federal Sioux-Dakota Removal Act, asking Congress to remove the provision for banishment of the Dakota people from their ancestral lands in Minnesota.
An amendment proposed by St. John and adopted by the committee removed much of the language related to lifting the banishment and focused more on acknowledgement of Minnesota as the homeland of the Dakota.
“This [act] is something that isn’t enforced, there are Dakota people that remain in Minnesota, we’re just asking the U.S. Congress to acknowledge their continued presence,” St. John said.
Ross Garelick Bell, lobbyist for the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, testified in opposition, saying a significant portion of the resolution’s context was changed.
“Nothing is better than this amendment,” Bell said. “It doesn’t look at changing the removal language itself, just an acknowledgement.”
Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, D-Mission, also testified against the bill. As the chair of the interim State-Tribal Relations committee, he said he partially “dropped the ball” in allowing the resolution to move forward and said it was a “mistake” to appoint St. John as the prime sponsor.
“We wanted those specific things that we just amended,” Bordeaux said. “Now it’s lost [the support of] most of the folks on the committee and all the tribes.”
St. John, who is a historian for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, said she is “well aware of the history and voice of the Dakota people” more so than Bell or Bordeaux, and said the amendment was recommended by the Legislative Research Council, so going back to the original bill was not an option.
Bell said the intent was to get rid of the “removal” aspect of the legislation without affecting the property rights that were also established in the act. He said he thought all parties would be able to look at the amendments to the resolution so that they could come to the hearing with unanimous support, and asked the committee to move the hearing to Friday because on Wednesday he had not yet read the amendment.
Lesmeister motioned to move the bill to the 41st day, which passed 9-4. Reps. Arch Beal, R-Sioux Falls; Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham; Kevin Jensen, R-Canton; and Rebecca Reimer, R-Chamberlain, all voted no on the motion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.