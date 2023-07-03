As Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, one demographic group seems notably lacking — women.

More than a dozen candidates are seeking the nomination, including several long shots who announced their bids in recent weeks, in what is the party's most diverse presidential field ever. Yet Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, is the only woman in the bunch.

