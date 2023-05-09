A former broadcast reporter charged with making a prank call using South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's personal cell phone number pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a plea agreement with Stanley County State's Attorney Tom Maher.
During a Tuesday afternoon court hearing in Fort Pierre, Austin H. Goss was sentenced to pay $578 in fines and court fees, as well as issue letters of apology to Dan Lederman and Noem.
Goss's attorney Jason Glodt issued a statement Tuesday, stating that Goss plead guilty to the class two misdemeanor stemming from a prank call that was intended as a practical joke between himself and "a friend."
"The Court granted Mr. Goss a suspended imposition of sentence so there will be no conviction on his record. I believe it is unfortunate he was charged in the first place but appreciate the willingness of the State’s Attorney to reduce the charge. The crime of disorderly conduct is on the same level as a speeding ticket," the statement reads.
"Mr. Goss wants to apologize to the law enforcement officers who devoted limited resources to the matter. He also has reached out directly to the Governor and the recipient of the call. Austin would also like to thank everyone who has contacted him and offered support. The outpouring of prayers and kind words has shown Austin and his family just how blessed they are."
Goss was fired from his job as the capitol bureau reporter for Dakota News Now. He surrendered last Thursday and was released on a personal recognizance bond.
The charges stem from an investigation into a prank call received by Lederman that appeared to be from Noem's personal cell phone number.
The call was a pre-recorded prank from the website PrankDial.com, titled “Mafia Guy Got Vaccines."
Court documents state that investigators were able to determine that the IP address used to make the call belonged to Goss.
Dakota News Now and KOTA Territory News said in a joint statement that they had terminated Goss’ employment with the stations, saying they were “unaware of Mr. Goss’s activities and deeply regret the lack of judgment he showed.”
Glodt said Goss made the call under the assumption that he was doing so amongst friends, noting that he regularly exchanged banter with members of Noem's staff and Lederman himself.
Goss told the court he was immensely sorry for his actions and lack of judgment, saying "It's a mistake I'll live with for the rest of my life."
