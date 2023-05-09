Austin Goss

A former broadcast reporter charged with making a prank call using South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's personal cell phone number pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a plea agreement with Stanley County State's Attorney Tom Maher.

During a Tuesday afternoon court hearing in Fort Pierre, Austin H. Goss was sentenced to pay $578 in fines and court fees, as well as issue letters of apology to Dan Lederman and Noem.

