With 11 marching bands participating in the Lake Region Marching Festival on Friday, Oct. 9, the T.F. Riggs High School marching band earned a Gold rating.
Gold, the highest rating, requires scores from the three judges to be between 80 and 100. The T.F. Riggs Emerald Regiment earned an 89, 83 and 86. A Silver rating is between 60 and 79, while a Bronze rating is anything below a 60.
“As soon as we stepped off, I was so full of pride and thankfulness that we were able to have this opportunity,” Riggs’ Director Mackenzie McKeithan said. “They took everything they had been practicing and, to me, looked completely calm and confident. I was unbelievably proud of their conduct and performance, and grateful the seniors got to experience this one last time.”
“This is the first year we have attempted a 'drill' of sorts with our parade marching. Instead of just moving forward, they have added movements and showmanship,” stated McKeithan. “I was so impressed with how they attacked this new challenge. And the flag Corp should also be congratulated. Their choreography was some of the hardest they’ve done for a parade.”
Other participating schools included Groton Area, Warner, Great Plains Lutheran, Sully Buttes, Roncalli, Ipswich, Northwestern, Langford, Leola, and the Simmons/Holgate Middle School.
“Thank you all for participating in this year's Lake Region Marching Festival,” stated coordinator Austin Fordham of Groton. “It was great to see and hear all your bands. I have already heard from many community members that they were very impressed with the quality of the performances today. The judges also mentioned how impressed they were with all performances.”
Spreadsheets with the scores were sent out to the directors. The written ballots from the three judges were also sent to the directors, followed by audio comments.
“We haven’t had a full band since the beginning of September,” stated McKeithan. “That means that due to illness or quarantine, we have been practicing with holes in our group consistently. Essentially, we’ve been multiple men down with no backups to fill their spots, but have still been practicing and even performing without them."
“I don’t say that to ask people to feel sorry for us or as an excuse; instead, I say that with intense pride. We have been multiple performers down for a month and these students still showed up and did what they set out to do. They have been determined and fiercely committed through our struggles with canceled events and missing people - even when we weren’t certain if we’d be able to perform or compete,” stated McKeithan.
“There are some activities that don’t get to reschedule their events. The recent fall play was recorded and edited together - they don’t get to do their usual live performances despite their hours of rehearsal and preparation. The competition Friday was my marching band’s only and last opportunity to do their street marching. The freshman’s first and last competition experience. Also our first time at this particular competition, so no prior knowledge to fall on for experience,” stated McKeithan.
Next year’s festival is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 8, 2021.
“Sorry that was so much; I’m just so proud of my band. I’m especially proud of my seniors for persevering even when it felt impossible. We hope to see everyone at the end of season marching celebration on Oct. 19,” McKeithan added.
According to choir director Rodd Bauck, the Oct. 13 concert was recorded by Oahe TV. Plans were in the works to somehow livestream the concert, perhaps on Facebook on the Fine Arts Booster Club Page, “but please know, this is not a definite. If, for any reason, we are unable to livestream, the concert is being recorded by Oahe TV and will be on their channel by the end of the week,” said Bauck.
