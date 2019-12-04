They sing. They dance. They play instruments and even do magic. Students of Georgia Morse Middle School held their first ever Talent Show, Tuesday evening, Dec. 4.
“Parents with kids in other schools came tonight,” GMMS Principal Dr. Kyley Cumbow said. “It was a family night.”
There were 15 different performances for the evening. Each performer, or groups of performers, had tried out before a small panel.
“It was really good,” Cumbow said. “I think parents appreciated it. It was something different. We had so many kids involved, we never see involved. One’s that you never really hear their voice at school, they were willing to do a solo. Pretty cool.”
There were solo vocal pieces. There were duets with students locked in a supportive gaze with four feet between them. Everything was done, from dance pieces to Disney’s The Little Mermaid to K-Pop stars Blackpink’s hit “Ddu-du ddu-du,” with all the Ruth B.’s “Lost Boy” and “Dead Mom” from Beetlejuice the Musical in between.
One performer garnished disbelief with his other-worldly skills in the art of magic. Josiah Corrales took third place and won $25 dollars while also making Principal Cumbow cover her face during his final trick. “My mother hates this trick,” Corrales said. He wrapped a thin rope around his neck. Cumbow covered her face to look away. Corrales pulled once, swiftly and firmly. The rope was stretched out from hand to hand in front of him, with neither he nor the rope damaged.
Second place was won by Gracelyn Bowman for ‘tickling the ivories.’ During the execution of her piece, she reached across her body from left to right with her left arm to play on the right side of the piano.
First place went to Libby Schumacher, performing the song “Lost Boy” by Ruth B. Schumacher played her ukulele, while her voice was on key at every note. Very much like the song, Schumacher was able to play the accompanying piano part’s quarter and eighth note melody deftly in an extremely well-done cover of the song. Schumacher is 11 and has been playing the ukulele for two years now. Her favorite subject at GMMS is language arts, mostly because the teacher, “cause she’s so awesome,” she said.
