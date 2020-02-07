Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday ordered flags at the State Capitol to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Feb. 8, in honor of the life of Bernie Christenson of Pierre, a longtime civic and state leader and former legislator.
Christenson died Friday, Jan. 31, at home in Pierre, at 82. His funeral, a celebration of his life, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, in First United Methodist Church, 117 Central Ave. N., in Pierre. It will be followed by a graveside ceremony of full military honors in Riverside Cemetery on the east side of town.
Visitation is 5:30-7 p.m., today, in the church, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
In her emailed announcement Friday, Noem said: “Christenson was a dedicated public servant, serving 20 years in the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, where he worked as a special agent, training coordinator, and assistant director. Under Gov. Richard F. Kneip, Christenson helped create the South Dakota Retirement System, later serving as chairman of its board of trustees.”
He served in the state’s House of Representatives 1985-87. At Gov. George Mickelson’s request, Christensen in 1987 helped form — and serve as executive director of — the South Dakota Community Foundation, a role he held until his retirement in 2003.
Under his leadership the Foundation raised more than $40 million in endowments, according to his obituary. He served in many local, state and national organizations, including Pierre’s City Commission.
Christenson also served for years as a part-time state pilot, flying with every governor since Frank Farrar, who was governor 1969-71.
He was born Bernard Wyman Christenson on April 17, 1938, in Britton, South Dakota. He served in the Army, including duty in Panama and earned degrees from SDSU and USD.
Noem ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until sunset, which is 6 p.m., on Feb. 8 in Pierre, according to the National Weather Service..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.