South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a state proclamation recognizing September 23-27, 2019 as National Clean Energy Week in her home state.
In the proclamation, Gov. Noem notes that in South Dakota “70 percent of electricity generated in the state came from renewable sources, 46 percent from hydroelectric power, and 24 percent from wind energy.”
South Dakota is now one of 17 states in the country to formally recognize National Clean Energy Week 2019. In 2018, a total of 29 governors, both Republican and Democratic, issued state proclamations declaring September 24-28, 2018 as National Clean Energy Week.
