The president of the U.S. has proclaimed March as American Red Cross Month for more than 75 years.
Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed March as Red Cross Month in South Dakota.
Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear a Red Cross vest. The Red Cross in South Dakota celebrates its volunteer heroes and asks people to be a hero, too, by donating on Red Cross Giving Day (March 25), becoming a volunteer, or learning skills that save lives.
“Every day, families rely on Red Cross volunteers for urgent relief and hope during crises,” said Richard Smith, executive director of the Red Cross in Central and Western South Dakota. “We honor their service during Red Cross Month and ask you to join them to make a difference.”
Volunteers represent more than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce. They help people every day. In the past year, volunteers helped more than 1,200 people affected by home fires, floods, blizzards and tornadoes in South Dakota.
How you can be a hero:
You can visit redcross.org to make an appointment to register for a class in lifesaving skills like CPR and First Aid, or become a volunteer for opportunities needed in your community, including:
Disaster Action Team Member: When a disaster like a home fire displaces a family from their home, trained volunteers respond to ensure that they don’t face it alone. As part of a team, help local families by wrapping a blanket around their shoulders, addressing urgent their needs like food and a safe place to stay, and connecting them with recovery assistance.
Home Fire Campaign Volunteer: Want to spend a rewarding day teaming with fellow volunteers to help local families in need? Install free smoke alarms and help residents create home fire escape plans through the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has saved hundreds of lives.
On March 25, Red Cross Giving Day, donate at redcross.org/givingday to #help1family who loses nearly everything to a disaster. Your gift can provide hope and urgent relief like food, shelter and other essentials. Donations are key to saving lives because they fund nearly 100 percent of Red Cross disaster relief activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.