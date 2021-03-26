On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem proposed three changes to Initiated Measure 26 to fix the measures as drafted.

In the Governor's Office release, Noem stated, "As you know, IM 26 was passed by the voters in November 2020. My administration is preparing to implement IM 26 when it takes effect on July 1. As we prepare to do that, there are three legislative changes that I would ask you to consider."

The proposed changes are setting a maximum of three marijuana plants in a user's home for personal medicinal use, prohibiting smoking or vaping for those under age 21 and clarifying the Department of Health's "seed to sale" rulemaking authority.

Viewed the draft at https://governor.sd.gov/doc/MedicinalMarjiuanaDraftLegislation.pdf

