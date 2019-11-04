The Governor’s Awards were held this year on Monday, Oct. 4, in the Capital rotunda in Pierre. The ceremony recognizes the achievements of employers, individuals with disabilities, and other South Dakotans for their leadership and contributions toward the employment of people with disabilities
Welcomes were made by Shawnie Rechtenbaugh, Secretary of the Department of Human Services. Before an audience from across South Dakota, she praised constructive attitude toward people who can find ways to benefit themselves, others and their communities.
During the entire ceremony a sign language interpreter stood beside the podium, translating the many verbal praises to visual one.
The awards presenter was Governor Kristi Noem. She reminded the audience that October was National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a campaign that raises awareness about disability employment issues and celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. The theme for 2019 is “The Right Talent, Right Now.”
“You are making South Dakota better each and every day,” said Noem. As each award recipient was announced, a short history of each was given. Some of the ‘disabled’ were born with challenges, while others face those challenges because of accidents or illnesses.
This year’s award titled ‘Outstanding Individual with a Disability’ went to Brad Konechne, Brookings. Outstanding employee with a Disability went to Carolee Bucholz, Sioux Falls.
Outstanding Private Employer — Small Employer went to Cammack Ranch Supply, Union Center. Large Employer went to Five Star Call Centers, Sioux Falls. Other — Any Size went to the University of South Dakota’s Sanford School of Medicine, Vermillion. Outstanding Transition Services went to Carolyn Schuldies, Sturgis.
The Distinguished Service Award went to Pierre’s Nancy Schlichenmayer. “Mentor, teacher, coach — she has made a lasting impact for over four decades,” said Noem.
After thanking the governor and the audience, Schlichenmayer told of the many changes she has seen through her decades of service of working with people who have a disability or are deaf or hard of hearing. “My nephew was a student in a special education self-contained classroom far from the rest of the school and now we see people with disabilities in the community in schools, in social and employment opportunities in the community,” said Schlichenmayer. She recognized one of her former preschool students, Chelsea Paulson Tobin, who is deaf, and who traveled from Minnesota to attend the ceremony. Tobin is now a teacher of the deaf at Minnesota’s school for the deaf.
Schlichenmayer recognized those who nominated her — the Oahe Board, Dianne Weyer, Mary Gates and Sandy Neyhart.
“I look forward to working with child care providers in my position at The Right Turn as an early childhood specialist to help them learn more about inclusion,” said Shlichenmayer. “Instead of focusing on the attitudinal and structural barriers for people with disabilities, we can look forward to a community of inclusion, as the children we work with are our future parents, teachers and engineers.
Chelsea Paulson, South Dakota Board of Vocational Rehabilitation, was one of many who put in recommendation for Schlichenmayer to be chosen for the award. “I was still in diapers when I
started Nancy’s preschool. I was diagnosed severely to profoundly deaf in both ears. It was through Nancy, my parents met deaf adults who were like them, but deaf. (Years later) attended Augustana University and graduated with deaf education and elementary education degrees, while serving as National Association of the Deaf (NAD) Miss Deaf America in 2006 to 2008. I continued on to get my masters in curriculum and instruction from St. Thomas University. Today I work as an elementary teacher at Minnesota Academy for the Deaf. It was through Nancy’s laying a firm foundation that I was able to thrive.”
“Today, as a teacher, I strive to have my “inner Nancy” when I interact with parents, by being their resource powerhouse. It’s amazing what a little connection can do to empower families and watch them go long ways. Like Nancy did with my family and me. She is worthy of the honor of her tenure, serving South Dakota’s people with disabilities,” said Paulson.
“As you read through this nomination form you will see (Nancy) has more than 40 years of dedicated service supporting individuals with hearing loss, intellectual disabilities and other learning styles achieve their goals of employment, education and living independently.
Nancy never misses an opportunity to offer encouragement through mentoring others in and outside a classroom setting. Nancy’s assistance in working towards mutual goals on boards, councils and volunteer activities has assisted with many successful outcomes,” stated Sandy Neyhart
