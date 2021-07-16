The 47th Annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament will be held this weekend at Lake Oahe. It is the longest running walleye fishing tournament known to exist. All slots are filled for the tournament, and registration is closed.
Action will be divided into flights according to the number of entrants. Each boat in a flight will go out single file about 15-20 seconds apart. Fishing will happen on Lake Oahe beginning at the Oahe Dam, and extending to Bush’s Landing.
The duo of Tyson Keller and Duane Hjelm are looking to win their third straight Governor’s Cup, and their fourth overall. Keller and Hjelm won the Cup in 2014, 2019 and 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.