The 47th Annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament will be held this weekend at Lake Oahe. It is the longest running walleye fishing tournament known to exist. All slots are filled for the tournament, and registration is closed.

Action will be divided into flights according to the number of entrants. Each boat in a flight will go out single file about 15-20 seconds apart. Fishing will happen on Lake Oahe beginning at the Oahe Dam, and extending to Bush’s Landing.

The duo of Tyson Keller and Duane Hjelm are looking to win their third straight Governor’s Cup, and their fourth overall. Keller and Hjelm won the Cup in 2014, 2019 and 2020.

Tags

Load comments