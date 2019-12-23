Governor’s Office staff changes for 2020

Governor Kristi Noem has announced the addition of Maggie Seidel as senior advisor and policy director, as well as the departures of Joshua Shields, chief of staff, and Emily Kiel, communications director.
Seidel has served as vice president of public affairs and policy communications for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. Prior to that, among other positions, she worked for conservative Members of Congress from Nebraska, Virginia, Texas, and New Jersey on Capitol Hill. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics from George Mason University.
“Josh has been an integral part of my leadership team over the last year, and we will miss him,” said Noem. “Josh worked longer hours than most of us realize, and his expertise and insight has been so helpful.”
“While there is more work to be done, we have accomplished much in the first year of Governor Noem’s tenure, and the team is well-equipped to build on that success in year two,” said Shields.
Previously, Shields was the chief of policy & communications in the Governor’s Office. Shields also served as Noem’s campaign manager for her first congressional run in 2010.
Governor Noem’s communications director, Emily Kiel, also will be pursuing new endeavors in the New Year. “Emily has been fantastic to work with this year,” said Noem. “The people of South Dakota are blessed that she will continue to serve them in state government.”
During the transition, Seidel will assist with the day-to-day management of the communications team.
Tony Venhuizen, who is outside legal counsel to the Governor’s Office and previously served as Chief of Staff to Governor Dennis Daugaard, will take on additional duties, on a temporary basis, for the 2020 Legislative Session. Venhuizen will focus on legislative relations and administrative matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.