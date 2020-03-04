On March 4, Governor Kristi Noem signed the following pieces of legislation. Unless an individual bill contains an ‘emergency’ clause and become effective immediately, laws go into effect on July 1 of that year.
Senate Bill 52 – creates a state seal specialty plate emblem.
SB 69 – revises the penalty for the misuse of emblem specialty plate on motor vehicles.
House Bill 1011 – requires certain examinations of persons awaiting involuntary commitment hearings.
HB 1056 – authorizes video monitoring of residents in assisted living centers and nursing facilities.
HB 1079 – authorizse a county to assess an administration fee for the processing of certain title applications.
HB 1097 – modifies requirements for a marriage license.
HB 1109 – revises the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act.
HB 1113 – provides for remote participation in a shareholders’ meeting.
HB 1114 – authorizes additional abbreviations in naming corporations, limited liability companies, and limited liability partnerships.
HB 1126 – provides authority for real estate brokers to conduct real property evaluations.
HB 1127 – revises provisions regarding real estate appraisers.
HB 1129 – authorizes the provision of telecommunications device location information to law enforcement agencies.
HB 1131 – prohibits the use of misleading identification for telephonic communications.
HB 1164 – codifies legislation enacted in 2019.
HB 1165 – revises provisions regarding the acceptance of gifts by municipalities.
HB 1260 – revises provisions regarding tax increment districts.
