On March 4, Governor Kristi Noem signed the following pieces of legislation. Unless an individual bill contains an ‘emergency’ clause and become effective immediately, laws go into effect on July 1 of that year.

Senate Bill 52 – creates a state seal specialty plate emblem.

SB 69 – revises the penalty for the misuse of emblem specialty plate on motor vehicles.

House Bill 1011 – requires certain examinations of persons awaiting involuntary commitment hearings.

HB 1056 – authorizes video monitoring of residents in assisted living centers and nursing facilities.

HB 1079 – authorizse a county to assess an administration fee for the processing of certain title applications.

HB 1097 – modifies requirements for a marriage license.

HB 1109 – revises the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act.

HB 1113 – provides for remote participation in a shareholders’ meeting.

HB 1114 – authorizes additional abbreviations in naming corporations, limited liability companies, and limited liability partnerships.

HB 1126 – provides authority for real estate brokers to conduct real property evaluations.

HB 1127 – revises provisions regarding real estate appraisers.

HB 1129 – authorizes the provision of telecommunications device location information to law enforcement agencies.

HB 1131 – prohibits the use of misleading identification for telephonic communications.

HB 1164 – codifies legislation enacted in 2019.

HB 1165 – revises provisions regarding the acceptance of gifts by municipalities.

HB 1260 – revises provisions regarding tax increment districts.

