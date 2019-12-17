Governor to sign Census proclamation

Thursday, Dec. 19. Governor Kristi Noem will sign a proclamation declaring that day as 2020 Census Awareness Day.
8:45 a.m. The signing will take place at the Governor’s mansion. It will be broadcast live on the governor’s Facebook page. Dennis Johnson, deputy regional director of the Census Bureau’s Denver/Dallas Region, will attend the signing.
April 1. The decennial census occurs every decade on April 1. The data gathered during the census helps congress determine how to allocate federal funds. Local governments use the data for redistricting, and private corporations use the same information to help make informed decisions about moving into communities.
Hiring. The United States Census Bureau continues to hire to fill census taker positions, with a recent pay increase in parts of South Dakota. The selection process for census taker positions begins in January 2020, with paid training occurring in March and April. Actual enumeration of non-responding households throughout the nation begins in May through early July.
Positions. For a list of available positions, and to apply, visit www.2020census.gov/jobs. Positions include recruiting assistants, clerks, office operations supervisors, and field supervisors. To determine the estimated pay rate in an area, visit www.2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations/national-map.html.
Civil servants. The census is the largest peacetime deployment of civil servants across the country. The census officially begins on April 1, 2020, and for the first time ever, it will have an online option, which will make filling out the form easier, safer and more secure. For more information on the 2020 Census, visit www.2020census.gov/.
