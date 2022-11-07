As Pierre’s Roger Johnson looks to Tuesday’s General Election, the 71-year-old worries about America’s economy and inflation.
“Everything cost more than it used to,” Johnson, a retired T.F. Riggs technology education and shop teacher, said on Monday.
Richard Smith, 78, has similar concerns. Retired from the South Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs, Smith has adjusted to higher gas prices, yet worries about immigration.
Both also share an opposition to the legalization of small amounts of recreational marijuana in South Dakota.
“I think it leads to more problems if we legalize it,” Johnson said.
“I don’t think it will go through,” Smith added. “There’s been enough adverse publicity about it.”
In addition to the question for legalizing marijuana, South Dakotans will vote on statewide offices, state lawmakers, county-level positions, state Supreme Court judges, circuit court judges and two ballot measures.
They also will vote on Constitutional Amendment D, which if approved, would amend the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to help provide medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories. The Legislative Research Council’s Fiscal Note for Amendment D says Medicaid expansion would cover 42,500 new individuals for a cost of $297 million, which would cost the state $32.5 million and give $63.5 million in general fund savings.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time in Pierre and Hughes County. Voting locations include Faith Lutheran Church at 714 N. Grand Ave., New Life Assembly of God Church at 1120 N. Harrison Ave. and Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center at 500 East Capitol Ave., all in Pierre; Blunt Community Center at 106 E. Newberry Ave.; and City of Harrold Auditorium at 102 1st St.
As of two weeks ago, Hughes County had 11,638 registered voters.
In Fort Pierre and Stanley County, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Time. Precinct 1 votes at the Pat Duffy Community & Youth Involved Center at 19 E. Main Ave., Precinct 2 at the McQuiston Farmstead, and Precinct 3 at Hayes Community Hall.
As of Friday, the county had 2,154 registered voters.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
