Honor band
Buy Now

Grace Fischer prepares to play her tenor saxophone in a practice room Monday afternoon at T.F. Riggs High School. 

 Shannon Marvel / Capital Journal

A group of 20 T.F. Riggs High School students will be heading to Vermillion to play in the Annual Quad State Honor Band Festival on Friday and Saturday.

There they will be given the opportunity to work with the directors of band and orchestra for the University of South Dakota.

Honor band 2
Buy Now

Sophomore Elijah Hand practices his trombone in the T.F. Riggs band room Monday afternoon. 

Was the information in this article useful?


Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107

Tags

Load comments