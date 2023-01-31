A group of 20 T.F. Riggs High School students will be heading to Vermillion to play in the Annual Quad State Honor Band Festival on Friday and Saturday.
There they will be given the opportunity to work with the directors of band and orchestra for the University of South Dakota.
Riggs band director Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen said the festival and others like it are an experience that can't be recreated within the classroom.
"The honors bands are interesting because they're playing with full bands that are full of kids that aren't from their band," she said. "A lot of times it pushes them further. We have about the same amount going to the SDSU honor band as well."
The students had to take initiative in auditioning and learning the required music without any prompting from their teacher, McKeithan-Jensen said.
Students are always encouraged to try out, but McKeithan-Jensen made sure the students also learned a lesson in gumption.
"It was one of those things where I'd help them if they asked," she said. "So I'm proud of that aspect of it, they went out there and got it done."
Freshman Grace Fischer will be taking her tenor saxophone to the festival, an accomplishment that took hours of practicing in preparation.
"I had to take many lessons with our band director," Fischer said. "I'm most proud of how I grew as a musician while practicing for this honor band."
Sophomore Elijah Hand said it wasn't easy to hit the high notes on his trumpet while practicing his audition music for the festival, but he got it done.
"It was a lot of trying to figure out all the notes and rhythms of the trumpet solo," Hand said. "It was a lot of practice and a lot of high notes. This is my first year trying out. I'm anxious about the traveling part."
Sophomore Dotty Clines will be playing her trombone for the second time at USD.
"Last year, I went to quad state. This year, I went to the Augustana festival and I will be going to the SDSU honor band later," she said.
Having that experience helps Clines rid herself of worry and doubt during the auditioning process.
"I know what needs to go into auditioning and practicing, knowing that I will be fine as long as I put in that preparation," she said.
Playing with musicians she's never met before has also helped Clines branch out socially.
"Before I knew the people I was playing with and didn't have to talk to them as much, because I knew how they played and who they were as people," Clines said. "But now I need to talk to them."
Senior Owen Seibel will be making his fourth appearance at the festival in his high school career and will be doing so in a leadership role.
"We haven't had a ton of new trombone players or low brass really in general over the last few years, so I've been really the only consistent one throughout the whole process," Seibel said.
This year's auditioning process has been similar but a little more difficult than the last three years, Seibel said.
"This year was definitely the hardest one. There were some different things for range and some notes that were kind of uncommon, but it was a good challenge," Seibel said. "It really helps you grow."
