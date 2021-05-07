The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors spring baseball team returned home on Wednesday night for a double header against the Rapid City Central Cobblers at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The Govs were able to win both games.
Game one saw the Govs defeat the Cobblers 9-3. The Govs got on the board with four runs in the first inning, and they never looked back. They added two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the sixth inning. The Cobblers had a few flashes of offense, but they came closer than three runs from taking the lead.
Brady Getz was the winning pitcher in game one for the GOvs. The right handed pitcher surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two and a third innings, striking out four and walking zero.
Kayden Jones took the loss for the Cobblers. He allowed six hits and six runs over four innings, striking out four.
Game two saw the Govs defeat the Cobblers 20-4 in five innings. The Cobblers held an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but that was answered by seven Govs runs in the bottom half. The Govs added nine runs in the second inning, and two runs in both the third and fourth innings. Spencer Letellier led the way offensively with four runs batted in, while Matthew Hanson had three.
Isaac Polak was the winning pitcher for the Govs. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Aiden Mason took the loss for the Cobblers. He went one and two-thirds innings, allowing 12 runs on eight hits and striking out two.
The Govs (14-4) will play a pair of doubleheaders at Hyde Stadium this coming weekend. They will host the Brandon Valley Lynx (14-12) on Saturday, and the Sturgis Scoopers (8-8) on Sunday. First pitch for the first game on both days is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.