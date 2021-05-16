The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors spring baseball team played their final four home games of the regular season at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this past weekend. They hosted the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors on Friday night, and the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots on Saturday afternoon.
Friday’s games saw the Govs sweep through the Warriors by defeating them 10-2 in game one, and 12-2 in game two. Game one’s offensive star was Bennett Dean. He had five runs batted in on three hits, including a bases clearing triple in the fifth inning. Gary Nedved, Jake Mayer and Lincoln Kienholz each had two runs batted in to lead the way in game two, which lasted just five innings due to the ten-run rule. Kienholz was the winning pitcher in game one, while Isaac Polak was the winning pitcher in game two.
Saturday’s first game saw the visiting Patriots jump out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Govs tied things up when Brecken Krueger and Lincoln Kienholz scored on an Andy Gordon double in the third inning. That was followed up by Maguire Raske scoring on a wild pitch to give the Govs the lead. The game remained with a 3-2 score going into the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, Bennett Dean recorded the outs necessary to give the Govs the victory.
Elliot Leif was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Govs. He allowed zero runs on two hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking two. Dean earned the save for the Govs after recording the last three outs.
Nick Lounsbery took the loss for the Patriots. He allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, striking out six and walking one.
Game two belonged to the Patriots, who came away with a 12-2 victory after five innings. They scored in every inning. The third inning was their biggest inning, as they scored six of their 12 runs. Bennett Dean and Jayden Wiebe were the lone Govs to come across home plate in game two.
Ethan Behrend took home the victory for the Patriots. He allowed one run on two hits in three innings. Jackson Edman was handed the loss for the Govs. He allowed three runs on four hits in two innings, striking out four and walking one.
The Govs (19-5) will host a Region game at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Saturday. Starting time and opponent will be determined on Wednesday morning, as games will not conclude until Tuesday evening.
