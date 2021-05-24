The Pierre Governors baseball team played in the Region 3A Tournament at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on May 22. The Govs played the Rapid City Central Cobblers and Brandon Valley Lynx.
The first game saw the Govs defeat the Cobblers 13-3 in five innings. Leading the way offensively was Jack Merkwan, who had four runs batted in on three hits. The Govs scored six runs in the fourth inning, three runs in the first and third innings, and one run in the second inning.
Isaac Polak earned the victory on the mound for the Govs. He allowed two runs on five hits in three and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking three.
Kyle Schleuter took the loss for the Cobblers. He allowed nine runs on nine hits in three innings, walking four and striking out two.
The Govs played the Lynx in the Region 3A Championship. The Lynx got on the board in the top of the fourth inning when Joe Kolbeck scored on a Tyler Schleske sacrifice fly. They added another run in the top of the fifth inning on a Carson Askdal single. The Govs responded with a run of their own courtesy of Matthew Hanson. The Lynx would not be outdone, as they put two runs on the board in the top of the seventh inning. The Govs’ comeback efforts fell short, and the Lynx came away with a 4-2 victory.
Carson Askdal was the winning pitcher for the Lynx. He surrendered two runs on three hits in seven innings, walking six and striking out two.
Brady Getz took the loss for the Govs. He allowed two runs on four hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking two.
Saturday was a relatively rough day to be a top seed in Class A baseball in South Dakota. The no. 1 seed Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots and no. 2 seed Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders also lost in their Region Championship games. The Class A State Tournament will see the no. 8 seed O’Gorman Knights (17-14) play the no. 4 seed Harrisburg Tigers (28-6) in the first semifinal game at Sioux Falls Stadium on Saturday. The no. 7 seed Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (17-13) will play the no. 6 seed Brandon Valley Lynx (20-15) in the second semifinal game.
The Govs end their season with a 20-6 record. It is the second time the Govs have won 20 or more games, with the Govs’ record being 23 wins in 2015. Seniors on the Govs’ roster include Aaron Booth, Collin Brueggeman, Bennett Dean, Andy Gordon, Elliot Leif, Jake Mayer, Isaac Polak and Maguire Raske.
