The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors, Stanley County Buffaloes, and Sully Buttes Chargers track teams saw action at the 2021 Capitol City Qualifier at Hollister Field in Pierre on Tuesday. Other teams seeing action at the meet include Potter County, White River, Aberdeen Central, Huron, Dupree.
The Govs had a combined 16 first place victories amongst their team, with the Govs boys leading the way with ten wins. The Buffs won three events. Junior Evan Nordstrom won the boys 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash, while senior Nathan Cook placed first in the boys shot put. The Chargers were led by freshman Stevie Wittler, who placed first in the girls 300 meter hurdles. The Sully Buttes team of senior Garrett Petersen, Collin Bradberry, Blaine Hill and Griffin Petersen placed first in the boys 1600 meter sprint medley. Full results can be found at capjournal.com.
The Buffs will next see action at the Lezlie Blasius Memorial in Kimball on Friday. Action is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT. The Chargers will compete in the Central South Dakota Conference Meet at the Sully Buttes Track Complex in Onida on Saturday. That meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. The Govs will compete in the ESD Championships in Aberdeen on Saturday. Events are scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT.
