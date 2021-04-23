The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors junior varsity and Sully Buttes Chargers varsity track and field teams each saw action at the Charger Invitational in Onida on Thursday. A total of 15 teams saw action in the track meet.
Results from Thursday’s Chargers Invitational will be available on Monday. The Chargers Invitational was called early due to rain. The Chargers and Govs both competed in Friday’s Pierre Legion Relays in Pierre on Friday. That track meet had not been completed as of the writing of this story.
