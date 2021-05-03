The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors spring baseball team took to the road this weekend for four games at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. They played the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders in a doubleheader on Friday. The Govs played the Yankton Bucks and O’Gorman Knights on Saturday.
Friday saw the Govs lose to the Rough Riders in both games. They lost 5-2 in the first game, and 7-0 in the second game. Lincoln Kienholz and Jake Mayer scored the two runs for the Govs in game one.
The first game on Saturday saw the Govs defeat the Bucks 4-1. Bennett Dean scored two runs, while Lincoln Kienholz and Gary Nedved scored the remaining runs. The Bucks scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Isaac Polak took the win for the Govs. He surrendered one run on three hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one.
Samuel Kampshoff took the loss for the Bucks. He surrendered four runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out three.
The second game on Saturday against the Knights was a back and forth affair. The Govs were down 10-9 going into the top of the fifth inning. They tied it up when Matthew Hanson scored on a Lincoln Kienholz double. The Govs came away with an 11-10 victory when Deegan Houska scored on a Jake Mayer single in the top of the eighth inning.
Elliot Leif earned the win for the Govs. He allowed one run on three hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Sam Stukel took the loss for the Knights. He surrendered two runs on six hits in four innings, striking out seven and walking one.
The Govs (12-4) will host the Rapid City Central Cobblers (4-18) in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
