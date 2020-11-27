Behind every successful football team, there may be a driving force that the other team doesn’t have, one that pushes the winning team from good to great. For the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors, that driving force has been JC Byer.
Fans of Govs football won’t see Byer on the field, but rather in the booth sitting next to his father, Keith Byer, and Govs assistant coach Scott Neu. Byer will be sitting quietly at his computer, going through numbers and providing statistical analysis for the Govs football team. Byer’s analytics have helped lead the Govs to four straight Class 11AA State Football Championships.
Byer has overcome a lot to get to this point, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, Sensory Processing Disorder and Generalized Anxiety Disorder. Byer, 19, started helping out with the football team in 2017 as a junior. The idea for Byer to help out with the football team started the year prior, when Govs coach Steve Steele, who taught biology to Byer his sophomore year, noticed that Byer had a gift that he wanted to use. Steele told the Capital Journal the impact that JC and Keith Byer have had on the Govs football program has been hard to put into words.
“Keith and JC were hesitant to take the challenge at first. They’ve now helped us in four different state championship games,” Steele said. “On a football side, the work they did was irreplaceable to our coaching staff, especially as the year went on. The more data that was available, the more they were able to crunch for us and help us prepare our players for each game. I’ve always seen them as coaches behind the scenes, putting in film time, albeit in a very different manner than the rest of our coaches and players.”
Keith Byer serves as an executive assistant to JC. Keith gathers raw team information from Steele, and he puts it in a form that JC can analyze and then share with the coaching staff. During the game, the Byers gather basic analytical information from the field coaching staff using headphones. JC will then analyze the results. The data is relayed to the coaches at halftime, and adjustments are made accordingly for the remainder of the game. Keith said he and the rest of the Byer family are extremely proud of what JC has done.
“In seeing some of the struggles JC has encountered over the years, we never dreamt that being a real and very important part of an outstanding four-time state champion football team would be part of something he would be involved with,” Keith Byer said. “This experience has helped JC’s self-esteem so much, and has given him something that he can be so proud of. It has pushed him outside of his comfort zone, and allowed him to grow in ways we never thought possible.”
Byer had several connections that helped him make the transition from middle school to high school, but one sticks out from the rest. Shawn Lewis is the defensive coordinator for the Pierre football team. He described JC’s story as a tale of two people.
“Getting to teach JC in the eighth grade, I saw the outgoing, interactive and highly intelligent side of him,” Lewis said. “During his freshman year, both of us moved up to the high school, and I had him in class again. I was expecting to see the same person, and I did not. JC was overwhelmed, and his social sense was working against him. His sophomore year, he started working with the football team. I knew it would be a challenge but one that both he, his family, and his supporters were all on board with. Allowing him to see his own abilities work in different facets has really helped him. There have been many bumps and struggles along the way, but they have all made JC and the lives around him better.”
Since JC Byer started helping out with the Pierre football team, he’s been accepted into the Pierre football family, which is something that JC enjoys.
“I really like when someone from the Governors football family will shout, ‘Hey JC’ when they see me, and ‘Congratulations’ when our team wins a game,” JC told the Capital Journal.
JC likes to be a part of the team, and using his math skills to help out. He likes being able to be in the booth with the coaches. His favorite memories include getting a standing ovation at the 2017 welcome home ceremony. In 2018, Govs quarterback Garrett Stout came up to JC after the State Championship victory over the Huron Tigers, and congratulated him as he put his hand on his shoulder. That memory remains one of JC’s favorites.
Does JC know that he inspires others? Sometimes, he does. He told the Capital Journal that he realizes it when someone rewatches the profile Midco did on him in 2017, or when people found out the newspaper was doing a story on him. In that Midco profile, JC said a quote that Steele calls a Yodaism.
“You should probably be proud of your ability,” Byer told Midco. “Find ways to use things you’re good at to great effect. Don’t focus on things you can’t or struggle to do.”
The work that JC has done has helped form a bond between him and his father. Keith said that he recently found an article that described the top 40 father-son projects.
“Oddly, acting as the executive assistant to the head of analytics, and helping your son do statistics and analytics for a four-time state high school football championship team wasn’t on the list,” Keith Byer said. “For me, that would have to be number one. I can’t think of a better way to bond with this special young man I am lucky enough to call my son.”
JC graduated high school in 2019. He currently attends the 18-21 transition program that prepares students for beyond high school learning life and job skills at Riggs. While JC has enjoyed helping out the football team, he will now transition to a new chapter in his life. JC will be moving to Sioux Falls next summer to be closer to his counselor, so he can see her more often. There’s more options for after high school transition programs and beyond 21 programs in Sioux Falls. The hope is that JC can eventually get accepted to the Augie Access Program, which is a comprehensive transition and post-secondary program for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities designed to increase employment outcomes.
From a personal standpoint, Steele said he couldn’t be more proud of the young man JC has become.
“He stepped well outside of his box in deciding to help us out and just continued to grow and grow over these four years,” Steele said. “I’m proud of the work he’s done to get to where he’s at in preparation for college, for how far he’s come outside of football and school, and for helping to inspire many other kids all over by doing what he did for us for so long. I know he will do great things using his extreme talents in math and in life, and am just so thankful to have had him and his family in our lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.